Yawn & 60 Seconds: Wings Lose to Blues in Snoozer

Tonight vs. the Blues. pic.twitter.com/U3Ep5CEph2 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 23, 2023

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs Blues

Detroit jumped out to an early lead with Simon Edvinsson’s first career NHL goal just 38 seconds in followed less than a minute later by Jake Walman’s... uhh... not-first NHL goal. 2-0 Wings before we’ve played two minutes.

Simon Edvinsson's shot goes in - awarded to Luff but that looks like it may be Edvinsson's 1st career NHL GOAL.



1st point in any case! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/gmfT7MmQni — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 23, 2023

WALMAN What a shot as Detroit is up 2-0 early! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/mQk0rQhbb6 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 23, 2023

The Blues got one back about halfway into the period as a screened floater from Alexey Toropchenko clanks in off the bar. 2-1 at the end of the first.

The Blues tied it with a Brayden Schenn tip-in at the net-front early in the 2nd period and then took the lead later in the period with Sammy Blais picking up a rebound and chasing Hellberg in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic at 3-2 Blues.

Ned doesn’t take long to give up the 4-2 goal. Jake Neighbours cherry-picks behind the defense and scores on the breakaway.

The third period was pretty uninspiring. Detroit took and killed off back-to-back penalties and Jake Walman nailed Dominik Kubalik in the nards with a clearing attempt.

The Red Wings screwed up a bunch of scoring attempts and then Simon Edvinsson made people mad so naturally Jordan Oesterle and Nathan Walker fought.

Wings pull Ned with 3:40 left. They briefly had to put him back in, but after getting him back on the bench, Detroit got it to 4-3 with Alex Chiasson banging a loose puck into the net.

Chiasson cuts the lead to 1 late in the game! His first non-PPG with the Red Wings (but it was on a 6-on-5 lol). #LGRW pic.twitter.com/h9Iw8eeu59 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 24, 2023

Overall, the game was exciting for all of a minute. Generally boring match.

See you Saturday. 1:00PM in Philly