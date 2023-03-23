 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yawn & 60 Seconds: Wings Lose to Blues in Snoozer

4-3 Blues

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
St Louis Blues v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs Blues

Detroit jumped out to an early lead with Simon Edvinsson’s first career NHL goal just 38 seconds in followed less than a minute later by Jake Walman’s... uhh... not-first NHL goal. 2-0 Wings before we’ve played two minutes.

The Blues got one back about halfway into the period as a screened floater from Alexey Toropchenko clanks in off the bar. 2-1 at the end of the first.

The Blues tied it with a Brayden Schenn tip-in at the net-front early in the 2nd period and then took the lead later in the period with Sammy Blais picking up a rebound and chasing Hellberg in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic at 3-2 Blues.

Ned doesn’t take long to give up the 4-2 goal. Jake Neighbours cherry-picks behind the defense and scores on the breakaway.

The third period was pretty uninspiring. Detroit took and killed off back-to-back penalties and Jake Walman nailed Dominik Kubalik in the nards with a clearing attempt.

The Red Wings screwed up a bunch of scoring attempts and then Simon Edvinsson made people mad so naturally Jordan Oesterle and Nathan Walker fought.

Wings pull Ned with 3:40 left. They briefly had to put him back in, but after getting him back on the bench, Detroit got it to 4-3 with Alex Chiasson banging a loose puck into the net.

Overall, the game was exciting for all of a minute. Generally boring match.

See you Saturday. 1:00PM in Philly

Loading comments...