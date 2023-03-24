Quick Hits: The Savage Edition

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

Today’s post will be from Jake!

Since the transfer portal opened on Monday, Michigan State hockey has already snagged a few promising additions to its roster, the latest being sophomore forward Red Savage from Miami (OH).

Savage, who took to Twitter to announce his commitment on Wednesday, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL draft, before spending the last two seasons with the Redhawks. During his time at Miami, Savage notched 13 goals and 17 assists across 67 games.