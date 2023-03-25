Wings @ Flyers: Morning Skate - How to Watch, Preview

Time: 1:00pm ET

Place: Wells Fargo Center

Broadcast: BSDET, NBCSP

After splitting the two-game series with the Blues, and both games being snoozers, the Wings are in Philly for an afternoon game. Ned will get the start in net after taking over for Hellberg part way through the last game, his first NHL start in 2023. Filip Zadina is out injured again and it sounds like Lalonde will give Joey V some top-line time during the game, we’ll see if he starts there or not.

The Flyers this season are...bad. Worse than us? That hasn’t stopped us from losing to them, though! Where other teams find them a very beatable opponent we stand alone in saying “we will make this simple task look impossible!” Wings lost to the Flyers 2-1 in Jan. and 3-1 earlier this month.

We had a better team when we last faced the Flyers as well. We aren’t at full-blown Griffwings status yet, but there is serious NPC energy in the lineup selection. It’s not a crisis until the last person in Light the Lamp needs a minute to remember a player who hasn’t been picked but is also active.

The most important thing is for Ken Daniels to not talk about how the Flyers powerplay is the worst in the League because then they will definitely score. Go ahead and mention how bad their penalty kill is, that only makes Chiasson more powerful. I’m sure we can count on DeAngelo to do something stupid that earns him a trip to the Bad Boy Box...

Not sure who we will see in net for the Flyers yet. There’s no schedule reason not to start Hart, they had an off day yesterday and won’t play again until Tuesday. Going with Sandstrom would be kind of a diss and/or setting us up for the classic “random goalie is now Vezina-worthy” exercise in frustration.