Quick Hits: The Put a Pin in it Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
The first 32 games of 1969-70, Red Wings Alex Delvecchio couldn't score a goal. Miss America mailed him a small jeweled pin and he pinned it to his hockey suspenders for luck. He then scored a goal, the next game a hat trick.— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) March 26, 2023
If only she had done the same for Riley Sheahan.
