Quick Hits: The Put a Pin in it Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Pins with colorfull pinheads Photo by Susannah V. Vergau/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

The Latest on WIIM’s Status

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

If only she had done the same for Riley Sheahan.

