Quick Hits: The Al be There for You Edition

“I think my defensive game has been better since last year,” Johansson said. “It’s a smaller ice and tighter in the corners, but I think my game in the D-zone and even play in the neutral zone are two areas where I’ve taken very big steps. I’m continuing to work on those, but overall, improvements in my defensive game have been the biggest step for me.”

At 6-feet, 185 pounds, Johansson has never considered himself to be a physically imposing skater. But he’s not afraid to initiate contact.

“On the ice, you have to just compete and play physical,” Johansson said. “I’m not running over guys every time, but I’m trying to play physical and give players a bump so I can buy some time for myself. I think that’s something I’ve learned this year and I’ve been stronger out there.”