Quick Hits: The Willy Wally Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman William Wallinder to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 27, 2023
Wallinder will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/EnXB5HFDxW
