Quick Hits: The Saturday Open Thread Edition

In Red Wings Land

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

I’m going to be pretty scarce today. Real life work is kicking my ass into the weekend. Hopefully I’ll be able to join in and watch the game before it’s over, but I have no idea.

Please share all the best stuff you saw from yesterday’s busy trade deadline. Who do you think are winners and losers?