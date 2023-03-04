Wings Drop Saturday Snoozer in Long Peninsula.

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs. Isles

The Wings with Alex Chiasson on the power play and Alex Nedeljkovic backing up Magnus Hellberg headed into the Isles’ barn to take on a club whose first round pick they own. New York is still in a playoff spot going into today and looking to make noise.

For the most part, Detroit played a careful defensive game through the first two periods and the Isles have generally been pretty happy to play lower-event hockey to match. New York Dominated the shot count 25-12 through the first two periods, but Detroit had the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to a late Dylan Larkin PPG in the 2nd:

Captain @Dylanlarkin39 finishes off a pretty passing play and buries his 23rd of the season, giving the @DetroitRedWings the first goal of the afternoon! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/gppSiwzLBH — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 4, 2023

The Wings did have a scare in the 2nd with Jake Walman missing the last ten minutes of that period for as-of-yet unexplained reasons. He was back for the third.

Isles tied it early in the third as Hellberg kicks a rebound to Zach “holy shit this guy is still around?” Parise.

Then the Isles took the lead a couple minutes later off an Anders Lee tip-in.

Noah Dobson made it 3-1 on a late power play.

Anders Lee added his second of the game for a 4-1 lead.

Then the final horn ended and it was over.

The big challenge for Lalonde is going to be to prevent the team from continuing to backslide like it did in this game. It’s got to be hard for morale in the locker room after this week’s sale.