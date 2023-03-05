 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Flyers — Preview, How to Watch

By J.J. from Kansas
Philadelphia Flyers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 6:00 PM EST
Location: Road
TV: BSDET, NHLN, NBCSP
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Flyers SBNation Blog: Broad Street Hockey

