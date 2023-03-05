Wings drop sixth straight, lose to Flyers

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs. Flyers

The Red Wings came into this game having lost five in a row and not looking particularly good in any of them since the first of those losses against Tampa. I suppose you could argue the overtime loss against the Kraken as looking better and I won’t fight you over it.

Detroit got on the board first with David Perron snapping a shot over Carter Hart’s glove on a beautiful centering pass from Andrew Copp and led at the first intermission. Then in the second period, the Wings’ power play continued to hurt the team. This time it manifested directly with a shorthanded breakaway by Nicolas Deslauriers. Noah Cates gave Philly the lead later with a tip-in goal.

The Wings didn’t collapse in the third like they did against the Islanders, but the Flyers were the recipients of a couple power plays and the Wings couldn’t put together a consistent attack and an empty net goal by Scott Laughton put the game out of reach.

Losing streak stands at six. Two days off before Chicago comes to visit on Wednesday.