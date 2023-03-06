Quick Hits: The Monday Again Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
NHL trade deadline: Winners and losers for 2023 - ESPN
Now, that’s tough for a couple reasons.
For van Riemsdyk, it means staying in Philadelphia and not seeing the playoffs this season instead of going to the Red Wings, who still have a fighting chance.
lol
