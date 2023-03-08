Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Blackhawks — Preview, How to Watch

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST

Location: LCA

TV: TNT

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Blackhawks SBNation Blog: Second City Hockey

I really dislike the Hawks. I hope the picks they got for trading Patrick Kane end up being guys who refuse to play for them. I hope that when they raise Duncan Keith’s number to the rafters, an electrical problem sets fire to the banner (and that nobody is injured by this).

I also hope that for all the super-tanking they’ve been doing that they’re rewarded by dropping the maximum amount of spots in the lottery.