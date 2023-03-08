Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Blackhawks — Preview, How to Watch

How To Watch
Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST
Location: LCA
TV: TNT
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Blackhawks SBNation Blog: Second City Hockey
I really dislike the Hawks. I hope the picks they got for trading Patrick Kane end up being guys who refuse to play for them. I hope that when they raise Duncan Keith’s number to the rafters, an electrical problem sets fire to the banner (and that nobody is injured by this).
I also hope that for all the super-tanking they’ve been doing that they’re rewarded by dropping the maximum amount of spots in the lottery.
