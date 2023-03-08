Quick Hits: The Bus Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Apparently the @penguins reached out and are covering the entire bill for the charter bus. Whoever donated to this cause will be getting a refund. Source is a team parent https://t.co/5QhDD3oEM6— Presto (@MattPresto) March 7, 2023
Hey this was cool
