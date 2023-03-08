Don’t Go Chiasson Waterfalls: Wings top Blackhawks, 4-3

The Detroit Red Wings can kiss that ugly six-game skid goodbye.

Wednesday night’s clash with Chicago was probably Detroit’s best game in quite some time. It was a pretty entertaining game, too.. As far as two teams wrestling in the basement goes.

1st Period

Wings had some momentum in the early stages of the first period but it was quickly reversed once they got a PP chance. Filip Zadina had a real chance to pick up the first goal of the game but Alex Stalock robbed him.

Back to the special teams — Detroit picked up a power play and they pissed it away. Chicago would get a pair of PP chances (some time on 5v3 as well) and managed to score the opening goal.

Cross-crease cheese for the Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/SFhGodljL0 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 9, 2023

Fast forward to Chicago’s next goal — it was a shot you really need Ville Husso to make. It’s really a bad look to go down 2-0 against your rival on home ice.

To make matters worse, Robby Fabbri left the ice in pain and did not return. Appeared to be something with his knee going the wrong way. He would not return to the game.

Dylan Larkin was granted a penalty shot with less than a minute left because a Blackhawks player put his hand over the puck while in the crease. It was a pretty disappointing attempt for Larkin.. Not gonna lie.

2nd Period

Much better hockey from the Red Wings in this period. At even strength, at least.

Jake Walman has continued to play like a top-pair defenseman alongside Moritz Seider. The duo look like a bonafide two-way force. Walman’s seventh goal of the season was the latest example:

Nice move here from the Wal Man. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/jGwRRCzJHO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 9, 2023

New guy alert!!! Alex Chiasson’s first NHL point since like, almost a year ago? Either way, it’s his first as a Red Wing.

The Wings would get another power play chance but it looked like crud, again. Detroit continued to play pretty well against Chicago at even strength and would eventually draw another penalty.

Thinking there was no chance Detroit could figure it out on the PP, I stopped paying attention to the game for a minute. That’s when it happened — Dylan Larkin’s 24th of the season was a PP goal. Alex Chiasson picks up his second assist on a pretty ridiculous play:

Alex Chiasson with the BEAUTY between-the-legs feed pic.twitter.com/AwKwKaWbc9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 9, 2023

The Wings followed up a rough first period with a dominant brand of hockey in the second. Not saying it means much — I mean, Chicago sucks pretty hard.. But it was refreshing to see.

3rd Period

Detroit never really lost the momentum coming out of the second period, yet Chicago managed to make it 3-2 about six minutes into the third. This was another blooper by Ville Husso. Slightly screened, but it’s one that you need your goalie to stop:

file this under "goals you watch on repeat" pic.twitter.com/YNRurTclPF — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 9, 2023

That would do it for Chicago’s offense. About six minutes after Joey Anderson’s goal was when Alex Stalock faltered enough for the Red Wings to take full control. Lucas Raymond picked up his 16th goal:

It was a pretty clean 20 minutes of hockey for Detroit for the most part. Chiasson would take one penalty but the Wings neutralized the threat and managed to put the game to bed with about four minutes left. It seemed to be a bit of a designed play — Andrew Copp won a huge faceoff and got the puck to Gustav Lindstrom to set up Dominik’s 18th goal of the season:

Good to see a win after a pretty miserable skid. Still in the playoff picture.. Just FYI.

Couple of days off before a weekend back-to-back against Tyler Bertuzzi and the Boston Bruins. Both games are early afternoon in Boston and Detroit.