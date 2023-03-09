Quick Hits: The Totally Nuts Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Philadelphia’s Tony DeAngelo has been suspended for two games for Spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry. https://t.co/oUumwzAIbM— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 8, 2023
One game per nut
weird headline on nhl dot com pic.twitter.com/xPfv6pc6IB— hawk (@icedburakovsky) March 8, 2023
