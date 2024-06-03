Red Wings ink top Czech goal-scorer to entry-level deal

Talk about an offseason SPLASH!

The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday afternoon that they have signed forward Jakub Rychlovský to a two-year entry-level contract:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing Jakub Rychlovský to a two-year, entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/zYfY59VBHV — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 3, 2024

Rychlovský, 22, spent the entire 2023-24 season with Bílí Tygři Liberec in the Czech Extraliga and ranked among the team leaders with 26 goals (1st), 20 assists (5th), 46 points (2nd), a plus-eight rating (T4th), nine power play goals (2nd), 12 power play points (4th), three shorthanded goals (1st), five game-winning goals (1st), and 133 shots (2nd). His 26 goals were the most of any skater in Czechia’s top pro league.

The Vrchlabi native, who will turn 23 in August, has logged a ton of time in Czech’s top league over the years, and this past season he exploded with career-high numbers. Rychlovský is a natural winger with a left-hand shot… He’s not the biggest, comparable to Alex DeBrincat’s frame, but my guess is Detroit isn’t interested in him sizing up from here. Rychlovský doesn’t have a clear path to the NHL just yet — he’ll need to put in the work at the next level to achieve his first game on the hockey’s biggest stage. Safe to assume he will join the Grand Rapids Griffins at some point.

Sidenote here — Rychlovský’s agency is Alvo Sports Management, which has just about every big name in Czech hockey, if not all of them. If he were to end up in the NHL at some point, he would be the first hockey player out of Vrchlabi, CZE to earn the honors.

The Spin

Nothing to read into. Have seen some chatter (perhaps in jest) on social media that speculates this could be a precursor to losing Patrick Kane. That’s not the case here. Rychlovský still has more to prove before being entrusted with a top-six NHL role, but with so much pro experience in the Euro leagues, it’s nice to get a younger player with some pedigree.

I haven’t seen much of his play, so maybe our Euro hockey gurus can give us some insight in the comments!