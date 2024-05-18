Red Wings send Nate Danielson to Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday announced that former first-round pick Nate Danielson has been assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins:

Danielson’s WHL team, the Portland Winterhawks, just lost in the final round of the playoffs. It’s an unfortunate end to Nate Danielson’s postseason, but he dominated in just about every aspect of the game during Portland’s playoff run — 24 points (7-17–24) in 18 games. It’s been a season of growth for the former ninth-overall selection… Danielson was traded to Portland during the regular season. Since making the move from the Brandon Wheat Kings, Danielson seems to have flourished with better talent around him. For contrast — Danielson scored 26 points (12-14–26) in 26 games with Brandon this season. After his trade to Portland, the 19-year-old center erupted with 41 points (12-29–41) in 28 games.

We got to see a bit of Danielson play in the NHL preseason. I thought he looked like an NHL player then, now? Well, we may get to see him with the Griffins as they seek to push along in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Griffins won game one of the Central Division Finals against Milwaukee. The next game is slated for Monday, May 20. That would give Danielson plenty of time to get acclimated and perhaps make his AHL debut.

We’ll see what happens, but you can consider this Nate Danielson’s soft audition to make the Red Wings roster next season.