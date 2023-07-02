This Red Wings Team Looks A Little Different

Are we actually better today than we were on June 30th?

Day 1 of Free Agency is over, and despite being a weak class that was quite the ride. There were highs and lows, and some confusing moves made by GM Steve Yzerman. Here's my breakdown of what happened and how I feel about the signings, from worst to best.

Quick disclaimer: obviously, the only information we have is who signed and for what. We don't know who was targeted, who flat-out refused, or what was offered that other players wouldn't accept. There were some reports floating around that we finished as runner-up with a few candidates, but nothing official or confirmed.

Why? Just... WHY? NO! Swats Red Wings With A Newspaper

Early on in the day, we got the announcement that management had seen fit to give out this contract:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed goaltender James Reimer to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1,500,000. pic.twitter.com/XT2pjDc3Kb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2023

I'd rather have stuck Rudy Guimond in net.

Reimer is certainly a body that can sit between the pipes, but he's had a reputation for letting in soft goals for as long as I can remember (going back to his Toronto days) and that's very much not what this team needs. 3 years ago, he couldn't even put up decent numbers with Carolina's stacked defense in front of him (Nedeljkovic and Mrazek that same year put up Vezina calibre stats). He has not improved now that he's 35. I fully hope Reimer will end up 3rd on the depth chart.

Welcome to Detroit, maybe look into a bus pass or Amtrak frequent rider card.