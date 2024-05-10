2024 NHL Draft: Early mock roundup for the Red Wings

It’s wild to think that we’re just seven weeks away from the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas (June 28-29). This year’s event will be hosted by the infamous Sphere — which I am pretty excited to witness, even if it is on TV. The Red Wings currently hold the 15th pick in the first round, and as I’ve noted before, it’s pretty difficult to predict which prospects will go in the first 14 picks, aside from this year’s prized prospect Macklin Celebrini.

So, that being said, we’re taking the time today to review some of the mock drafts that are already out there — and dishing a little bit on which prospect each mock has Detroit taking.

The Athletic: Scott Wheeler

Wheeler has Detroit taking Norwegian forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard with the 15th pick.

Wheeler notes that Detroit could use a skill-first type prospect like Beckett Sennecke or Trevor Connelly, but went with Brandsegg-Nygard because he “fits [Detroit’s] DNA” with secondary scoring offense and exceptional skating to “complement his motor and competitiveness.”

Hard to hate this pick at all. In fact, I would love it. Lassi Alanen did a great film breakdown for EPRinkside that said Brandsegg-Nygard has a “high likelihood of playing and driving strong results” despite not having the most overwhelming offensive ceiling. Brandsegg-Nygard took on a full-time role in European professional hockey this past season and didn’t disappoint. 18 points in 41 games might not seem like an attractive stat line, but Alanen noted that Brandsegg-Nygard maintained a top-nine role with Mora. He also impressed at the World Juniors, performing at a point-per-game rate.

“There are strong forecheckers, and then there’s Brandsegg-Nygard, arguably the best forward in the draft at applying pressure and forcing turnovers in the offensive and neutral zones.” Alanen had high praise for having one of the best physical games in the entire draft class. Going back to what Wheeler said in his mock draft, that would align with his claim that Brandsegg-Nygard fits the Detroit DNA.

TSN’s Craig Button and Mike Morreale from NHL dot com also have Detroit taking Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at 15.

My pick rating: A

EP Rinkside: Cam Robinson

In his post-lottery 2024 NHL Mock Draft, Robinson has Detroit taking winger Liam Greentree, a prospect from the Windsor Spitfires. Robinson coined Greentree as a “big-money wild card” with size and “some of the best moves in junior hockey.”

This is another pick that I like. Greentree, who turned 18 on Jan. 1, posted big numbers (36 goals, 54 assists) with Windsor, the second-worst team in the OHL this past season. Greentree was the top-scoring draft-eligible forward in the OHL, which is impressive given how bad his team was. Depending on who you are, there may be some concern with his lack of production at World Juniors. In fact, he spent a lot of time on the bench during the game for gold. If he were to light it up at WJC, he’d probably be a lock in the top-10.. Still could be despite the lackluster performance in tournament play. At 6’2″ 198 lbs, there’s no doubt in my mind the Red Wings would want him if he’s on the board at 15. Size and scoring ability – what’s not to like there?

The Hockey News also has Detroit taking Greentree in its latest mock draft.

My pick rating: B+

NHL dot com: Adam Kimelman

I mentioned Morreale’s pick previously, but Kimelman has Detroit taking center Michael Hage, who is coming off a big year with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. Hage, who just turned 18 in April, is set to take the next step in the NCAA with the University of Michigan.

“Hage plays with a physical edge and impressed with his ability to take over games late in the season.” The Mississauga native is a natural center with a right-hand shot. Hage came into his draft year trying to shake off a shoulder injury from the previous season. He only played 13 games in 2022-2023, but broke out this year with 75 points in 54 games 33-42–75). So, the shoulder injury didn’t hamper his production in what was the most important year in his junior career. Kimelman added the caveat that the Wings could keep a close eye on him, since he will be playing in Ann Arbor, but that’s not a reason I would ever draft a certain prospect. Just preference, I suppose.

Scoring centers with size are always a premium in the NHL, so I could see why they make this pick. However, Nate Danielson’s meteoric rise as a right-shot center who can do it all may sway Detroit to look elsewhere. I’m not entirely convinced Hage would be the best player available at 15, but it wouldn’t be a bad pick by any means.

My pick rating: C++ (Yeah, two plusses. Deal with it!!)

Bleacher Report: Lyle Richardson

Richardson has Detroit landing a prospect that was mentioned by Scott Wheeler — right-shot winger Beckett Sennecke from the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.

Sennecke is having himself a monster postseason so far. Oshawa is currently battling the London Knights for the OHL championship, and Oshawa’s scoring has been propelled by Sennecke, who leads the OHL in playoff scoring by a considerable margin. His scoring prowess could likely land him with a team before Detroit is on the clock, but I would love this pick at 15 if he were available. A lot of what I’ve read about Sennecke suggests that he could be a big riser for years to come. Exceptional skating, a big stride, and ability to score at a high level – what’s not to like? Hard to predict how he will grow into the pro level, but you could liken Sennecke to that of Lucas Raymond.

ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie and Sam Cosentino at Sportsnet also have Sennecke going to Detroit in their mock draft.

My pick rating: A-

Daily Faceoff: Steven Ellis

Ellis has the Wings taking winger Trevor Connelly at 15.

Connelly is another USHL product that had tremendous production. In 52 games, the California native notched 78 points (31-47–78). Connelly is a bit light at 161 lbs, but the tools to be a rising scorer are all there. What stands out to me, and others, are off-ice issues. Not many years ago, Connelly posted a photo on social media showing one of his friends posing with a swastika. It’s also alleged that Connelly used a racial slur before he arrived in the USHL. The fallout from both incidents has been well-documented. Connelly has gone on the record apologizing for his “ignorant mistake.”

Then, there was his performance in the gold medal game at World Juniors. Connelly was ejected from the game for a hit to the head, ultimately resulting in a five-minute power play for Canada, which proved to be fatal for Team USA’s gold medal hopes. With that in mind, and the reported off-ice issues, I would personally look at other options. I’m not doubting that he’s grown up and has turned the page from a troubled past. If he’s going to be the guy at 15 (or any pick for that matter), I would trust Detroit did its due diligence and ensured he’s learned from his very stupid mistake(s). Still, would much rather look elsewhere.

My pick rating: NA

MLive: Ansar Khan

Not a mock draft, but

here are 10 players MLive’s Ansar Khan named in his article for possibilities at 15th. Couple of these names probably won’t be there at 15:

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Berkly Catton

Trevor Connelly

Cole Eiserman

Liam Greentree

Michael Hage

Konsta Halenius

Tij Iginla

Tarik Parascak

Becket Sennecke

So, there’s an early round up of what mock drafts are saying about Detroit’s pick at 15. There are several mocks out there, and more to come in the weeks ahead. If I missed any that you think should be talked about, drop it in the comments and let’s talk about it. We’ll try and do another round up closer to the 2024 NHL Draft.